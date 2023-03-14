Swim 1

For the second year in a row, Tennessee swimming & diving won the CSCAA National Invitational Championship title, as the Lady Vols won the women’s competition on Saturday night. After winning the men’s side of the meet last year, the Vols finished second overall this season.

 UTSports.com

Overall, all 13 Lady Vols who competed scored points, including six individuals who scored 40 or more points on the week. The group finished with 566 total points, outscoring second place by more than 100.

