For the second year in a row, Tennessee swimming & diving won the CSCAA National Invitational Championship title, as the Lady Vols won the women’s competition on Saturday night. After winning the men’s side of the meet last year, the Vols finished second overall this season.
ELKHART, Ind. – For the second year in a row, Tennessee swimming & diving won the CSCAA National Invitational Championship title, as the Lady Vols won the women’s competition on Saturday night. After winning the men’s side of the meet last year, the Vols finished second overall this season.
Overall, all 13 Lady Vols who competed scored points, including six individuals who scored 40 or more points on the week. The group finished with 566 total points, outscoring second place by more than 100.
For the men, seven of the 13 Vols eclipsed the 30-point margin, while three individuals scored more than 50 points with their performances.
The Lady Vols were fueled by a pair of relay wins in the 400 medley relay (3:39.03) and the 800 free relay (7:12.57) as well as a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:38.94).
Lauren Wetherell and Olivia Harper were the top point scorers for Tennessee. Wetherell finished second in the 500 free (4:44.99) and fourth in both the 1000 free (9:52.57) and 1650 free (16.30.20).
Harper won the 50 back with a 24.70 effort, while taking fifth in the 100 back (54.24) and sixth in the 50 fly (24.55).
Abby Samansky was the other Lady Vol to win an individual event, as she clocked the fastest time in the 100 free at 49.37. She also finished fourth overall in the 50 fly with a time of 24.35.
Jordan Aurnou-Rhees took third in the 50 breast, touching the wall in 28.05, while Kailee Morgan placed sixth in the 100 breast thanks to a 1:01.23 time.
Maddie Reese was another high point scorer, as her diving results from the NCAA Zone B Championships were used for the diving portion of the NIC meet.
Overall, she netted 49 points thanks to a pair of second-place finishes on the 3-meter (285.90) and platform (257.15). Elle Renner took sixth on 1-meter (264.30), eighth on 3-meter (270.45) and ninth on platform (204.20).
Joaquin Vargas led the way on the men’s side, scoring 69 points during the week. His top performance was a first-place finish in the 500 free, as he touched the wall in 4:18.47.
He clocked the second-best time in the 200 free with a 1:35.09 effort. He rounded out the meet by taking fifth in the 1000 free (9:21.56) and seventh in the 1650 free (15.30.61).
Jake Narvid and Nick Stone both scored 55 points each. Narvid notched the top times in the 1000 free (9:05.26) and 1650 free (15:03.43) to go along with a fifth-place finish in the 500 free at 4:24.13.
Stone owned the top score on platform from the Zone B Championships at 351.00 and finished third on 3-meter (349.20) and fourth on 1-meter (322.95).
Brett Champlin also found his way to the top of the podium, clocking the best time in the 200 breast at 1:54.80. He also finished fourth in the 100 breast (53.27) and 10th in the 50 breast (24.94).
Rounding out the other notable performances, Jacob Reasor finished fourth on 3-meter (343.40), fifth on platform (325.65) and sixth on 1-meter (315.05), while Gus Rothrock took fourth in the 400 IM (3:50.49).
Joseph Jordan placed ninth in the 50 breast and 11th in both the 100 and 200 breast, while Griffin Hadley was seventh in the 50 back and 12th in the 100 back.
For the most up-to-date information about the program, follow Tennessee swimming & diving on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.