COCKE—Kim Hudson, who serves as the Victim Witness Coordinator for District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn in the 4th Judicial District of Tennessee (Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties), was recently presented the Tony Clark Award at theTennessee District Attorney's General Conference's (TNDAGC) annual fall conference.
The TNDAGC Executive Committee established the Tony Clark Award in 2018 in memory of the late District Attorney General Tony Clark. The award is presented annually to a non-prosecutor staff member of the TNDAGC who exhibits the highest character and demonstrates exceptional compassion, care, and dedication to victims of crimes.
"Each and every day, Kim brings professionalism, leadership, unparalleled compassion, and an unwavering dedication to support victims of crime to the job," said General Dunn, who nominated Hudson for the award. "She is a crucial part of our district's ability to support those affected by crimes while we work to effectively administer justice."
Hudson has served on the Victim Services Committee for many years and is a NOVA credentialed victims advocate (National Organization for Victim Assistance). She is a member of the 4th District's Critical Response Team and has played an integral part in the creation of the Advocate Credentialing program for the TNDAGC.
At the direction of General Dunn, she coordinates the Victim Ceremonies to honor and remember all victims of violent crime. Hudson works in Cocke Circuit Court and Sevier County Circuit Court Division III. She supervises two state Assistant Victim Witness Coordinators and six grant funded Assistant Victim Witness Coordinators.
Hudson has been with the 4th Judicial District Attorney General's office since 2006. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Newport and is an active board member of Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center. She and her husband Shawn have two daughters, Sydnie and Kelsie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.