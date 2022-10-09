DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE ALCOHOL: On Oct. 1 deputies responded to a call dispatch about an unresponsive male in a running vehicle partially blocking the roadway on Old Parrottsville Highway. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Gavin Rigney. Deputies detected the smell of alcohol and marijuana. Rigney was observed to be unsteady and said he was coming from the Backway Inn and driving home, but only had a “couple of Budweisers.” Field sobriety tests were administered and Rigney was charged with driving under the influence and transported to Cocke County Jail.
PROBATION VIOLATION: On Oct. 1, while patrolling Highway 160, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Hurts was observed failing to maintain the lane. Hurst advised she didn’t have insurance and her driver’s license was suspended. She was found to have warrants out of Hamblen County for violation of probation, which advised dispatch it would send an order to hold Hurst to the Cocke County Jail. Upon arrival, another warrant was was located for violation of probation. She was also charged for that warrant and cited for failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended.
OPEN CONTAINER: On Oct. 2 deputies responded to I-40 for reports of a vehicle with Kentucky plates failing to maintain lane. A traffic stop was initiated and it was discovered the driver, Carlos Israel Tomas Perez, did not have a driver’s license. Deputies observed open containers of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. A consent to search was give and multiple other containers of alcoholic beverages were found. Perez was placed under arrest for violation of open container law, driving without a license and failure to maintain lane and was transported to Cocke County Jail.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV/POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO SALE/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE: On Oct. 2, deputies pulled into the Rankin boat dock and observed a female in a white Jee who appeared to be unconscious with her mouth wide open, leaned back in the driver’s seat. Upon making contact and repeated knocking on the window, the driver slowly awakened, looked at the deputy and passed back out. The driver, identified as Mitzi Diane Turner, when awakened, had slow, raspy speech and could barely keep her eyes open. She denied taking any medications or illegal drugs. As she was searched began to slide down and was unable to hold herself up. She was placed under arrest for public intoxication. She declined medical attention. A K9 search revealed probable cause to search the vehicle and suspected Alprazolam and Xanax were found in Turner’s purse. Inside the vehicle small baggies, an emptied, unlabeled pill bottle and multiple cut straws.
Turner was transported to Cocke County Jail and was asked if she had any illegal items in her possession and denied same. As she was being walked in, a K9 deputy searched the backseat of the arresting deputy’s vehicle where Turner sat and located a blue baggie with multiple pills which were an exact match to those found in Turner’s purse. After being searched at the jail, corrections officer reported they located more pill in her possession. She was charged with possession of schedule IV x3, manufacturing sale and delivery, tampering with evidence and introduction to a penal institute. Her vehicle, pills and $164 in cash were seized.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III: On Oct. 2 a deputy was patrolling the area of Dark Hollow Road and Willow Springs when a vehicle driven by Shawn Maples, known to deputy as not having a valid license, passed him turning onto Dark Hollow Road. The deputy activated his overhead blue lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to travel at speeds reaching 75 mph, causing it to slide sideways, then turning onto Scenic View driver before coming to a stop due to the very muddy hill, the vehicle continuing to spin, but unable to continue. Smith was arrested and several small knives were found on him, in addition to suspected Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and small blue ziplock baggies with a crystal-like residue. Inside the vehicle were several syringes. He was arrested and charged with possession of schedule III narcotics and transported to Cocke County Jail.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: On Oct. 4, a deputy responded to a 911 hangup call at 505 Bat Harbor Road. Kenneth Jenkins was transported to Cocke County Jail and charged with domestic assault after Karen Harper advised that Jenkins, her boyfriend, had grabbed her phone and began hitting her with it and with his arm, causing small lacerations on her arm. Harper filled out a statement and was advised to seek an order of protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.