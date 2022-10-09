DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE ALCOHOL: On Oct. 1 deputies responded to a call dispatch about an unresponsive male in a running vehicle partially blocking the roadway on Old Parrottsville Highway. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Gavin Rigney. Deputies detected the smell of alcohol and marijuana. Rigney was observed to be unsteady and said he was coming from the Backway Inn and driving home, but only had a “couple of Budweisers.” Field sobriety tests were administered and Rigney was charged with driving under the influence and transported to Cocke County Jail.

PROBATION VIOLATION: On Oct. 1, while patrolling Highway 160, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Hurts was observed failing to maintain the lane. Hurst advised she didn’t have insurance and her driver’s license was suspended. She was found to have warrants out of Hamblen County for violation of probation, which advised dispatch it would send an order to hold Hurst to the Cocke County Jail. Upon arrival, another warrant was was located for violation of probation. She was also charged for that warrant and cited for failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.