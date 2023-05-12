Boyd 1

East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage and his staff announced the signing of Karon Boyd (Concord, N.C.) on Thursday. Boyd, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward, comes to ETSU after spending the 2022-23 season at USC Aiken.

 ETSUBucs.com

