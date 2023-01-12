McCabe Avenue is in West End. Many drivers use this route to avoid heavier Broadway traffic closer to downtown. The street goes right by the Rhyne Lumber Company site, which is familiar to many people. However, there would only be a very few who will remember that that business was earlier known as McCabe Lumber Company, and at other times, Spiegle Lumber Company. In fact, the area also has been called “Spiegle Hill.”

Until after the Civil War, trees were usually felled only when an area was to be cleared to get the land for cultivation, for firewood or to get material to build a house or barn. For the latter reasons, it was not the largest trees which were cut. In the Southern mountains there was still much virgin forest land and many massive trees.

