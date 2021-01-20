Susan Rice, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, in the commencement address at Stanford University in 2010 conveyed, "Progress is the product of human activity." That said, it is not hard to realize that progress has been around for a long time.
It was progress when the uses of fire were discovered, just as it was when the wheel was invented. All of the breakthroughs in science and medicine along with the developments in technology have been progress. The recognition of the basic rights of all humans in such areas of race, gender, religion and intellect exemplifies progress.
It might be said that progress began locally when Native Americans created trails to make their travels across the terrain easier. Certainly it was progress when John Gilliland in 1781 decided to lay claim to the property at the forks of the Big Pigeon and French Broad Rivers and thus became the start of the settlement of what became Cocke County.
Progress has continued here ever since, even if "by fits and starts." The instances are many; it may have been the idea for the building of a road or the establishment of a ferry across the river or perhaps opening of a new store or providing a necessary service, but within each progressive idea laid the concepts of personal gain and citizen benefit.
There have been periods of significant industrial growth in the community, starting with the Scottish-Carolina Timber and Land Company in 1884 then later by the Unaka Tannery in 1892 and Stokely Brothers in 1906. Many readers can remember the lasting impact of the industrial boom after World War II, particularly the industries that located here 1955-1970.
Progress, however, always brings change, and humans are often resistant to and combative toward change. Maybe our people are just naturally contentious. Senator K.D. McKellar once said, "The folks of Cocke County are fine people, but they rarely agree." The conflict over the location of our county seat on the French Broad River in 1799 continued off and on until 1884. There were those citizens who protested the right-of-ways desired by the railroads and Interstate 40, and there are some who will recall the laments of the property owners when TVA "took their land" to build Douglas Lake. In looking at the big picture, have the benefits of these to the county not outweighed such complaints?
Even though it has been long and sometimes rough, the path of progress here has been profitable. And hopefully it will never end.
