NEWPORT — Newport City Director of Schools Sandra Burchette announced on Wednesday afternoon Dustin Morrow will take over the duties of principal at Newport Grammar School. Former principal Michael Short resigned suddenly in September.
This is Morrow’s 15th year in education. He has been at NGS since 2017, having served as assistant principal and safe schools coordinator.
Morrow graduated from Tusculum College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in math education in 2008. He then received his Master of Arts in educational leadership degree from Bethel University in 2014 and went on to receive his Educational Specialist degree in educational leadership from Lincoln Memorial University in 2017.
“My passion for teaching and helping others started in high school where I had several classes in which I got to explore career fields such as engineering, law enforcement, and of course, education,” Morrow said. “It is an honor for me to be selected to fill the role of principal at Newport Grammar.”
From 2008 to 2012 Morrow was a math teacher, head baseball coach, and assistant football coach at Chuckey-Doak High School in Greene County. He moved to Cocke County High School in 2012 and reamined there until 2017. While at CCHS, he served as a math teacher and assistant baseball coach from 2012 to 2015 then moved to the role of assistant principal during the 2015-2016 school year before becoming RTI coordinator in 2016-2017.
Morrow is married to Sara (Vick) Morrow, who is in her 14th year teaching second grade at NGS. They have a daughter, Caroline, who is a first grader at NGS.
In his free time, Morrow enjoys spending time with his family and friends, coaching youth sports, playing pickle-ball at Newport City Park, and cheering on Ohio State Buckeyes football.
“I plan to continue working with our staff, parents and students to meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of our student body. We are a community school and I want our families to feel confident in what is taking place inside our school on a daily basis,” Morrow said.
“Dustin Morrow has served as assistant principal for several years,” Burchette said. “During this time, it became evident through his hard work that he cared deeply about Newport Grammar’s students and staff. He has vested time in Newport Grammar and was the logical one to choose to carry on the tradition. I have enjoyed working with him through the years and know that we will make a good team in moving our school forward.”
