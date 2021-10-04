SEVIERVILLE—Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, broke ground on its new travel center in Sevierville, Tennessee, on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Located at exit 407 off Interstate 40, Buc-ee’s Sevierville will be the largest travel center in the world. The Sevierville outpost will occupy more than 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.
The new travel center will also feature a state-of-the-art car wash, along with the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.
The new outpost continues Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South. Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first Tennessee location in Crossville earlier this summer, and on its first Kentucky travel center in April of 2021.
Buc-ee’s first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated to open in 2022, when it will join two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama. Additionally, Buc-ee’s continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago.
Attendees of the Buc-ee’s Sevierville groundbreaking ceremony included Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox; Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters; Principal Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; and other community leaders.
“The fact that we are even standing here today is unprecedented in so many ways,” said Principal Chief Richard Sneed. “This project is a testament to the can-do American spirit. It’s also a testament to the tenacity, perseverance, and maybe even just stubbornness that are core characteristics of the Cherokee people, Tennesseans, and Texans alike. We work hard, we play hard, and when we start a project, we say, ‘Go big or go home.’”
“Buc-ee’s is successful everywhere they are, and because we have 15 million visitors coming to this county every year, we predict that this is going to become Buc-ee’s number one store in the nation,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.
“This is all part of our continuing effort to make sure we offer quality attractions and quality businesses for our tourists and our citizens. We are so proud to have Buc-ee’s here.”
Throughout the project, Buc-ee’s corporate development team will work closely alongside state and local leadership. Buc-ee’s Sevierville will bring at least 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation. Buc-ee’s remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.
“I want to thank Mr. Arch ‘Beaver’ Aplin and the Buc-ee’s corporation for placing your faith and confidence in the City of Sevierville. Buc-ee’s is a first-class, top-shelf operation like you wouldn’t believe,” said Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox. “When our Buc-ee’s opens, our citizens and visitors are in for a real treat. I personally look forward to driving down here and getting some of the brisket.”
“What we want to do is knock y’all’s socks off and build the finest store that you’ve ever seen in your life,” said Buc-ee’s Co-founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “It humbles me when people come out to a groundbreaking like this and are excited about what we do and provide. I just want to thank y’all so much for coming out and giving us this opportunity to be part of your community.”
