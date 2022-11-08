REICH

FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich faces reporters following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after another lackluster offensive performance in the team's third consecutive loss. The Colts announced the move on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, one day after it went 0 for 14 on third down and totaled just 121 yards of offense in an ugly 26-3 loss at New England. 

 Charles Krupa, AP Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed, so now owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday.

The Colts made both announcements about an hour apart Monday, less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history.

