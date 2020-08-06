I don’t know it’s origin, but the contents of this Facebook meme should give us pause to consider the benefits for our kids that might have occurred these past several months. If we did our part, it might be true.
What if, instead of “falling behind,” this group of lockdown kids is actually ahead? Hear me out…
What if they have more empathy, enjoy family connection, can be more creative and entertain themselves, love to read, love to express themselves in writing?
What if they enjoy the simple things, like their own garden and sitting near a window in the quiet?
What if they notice the birds, the different dates the flowers emerge, and the calm renewal of a gentle rain shower?
What if these kids are the ones who to learn to cook, organize their space, do their laundry, and keep a well-run home?
What if they learn to ride a bike, play a new board game, do simple crafts, learn to bake, climb a tree, play without a screen?
What if they learn to understand the value of money, what’s important, and how to live with less? What if they learn to plan shopping trips and meals at home?
What if they learn the value of eating together as a family and finding the good to share in the small delights of the everyday?
What if they learn to be… resilient? …content?
What if they are the ones to place great value on our teachers and educational professionals, librarians, public servants, and the previously invisible essential support workers?
What if, among these children, a great leader emerges who had the benefit of a slower pace and a simpler life to truly learn what really matters in this life?
What if they are actually ahead?!
