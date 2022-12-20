Press 1

Edmonton Oilers center Devin Shore (14) and Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Mark Zaleski, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandre Carrier scored at 2:12 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Jordan Gross also scored for Nashville, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Juuse Saros made 31 saves to help the Predators end an eight-game skid against the Oilers.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.