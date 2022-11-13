Lady Vol hoops 1
UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Brian Rice, an award-winning sports talk show host and broadcaster with 10 years of experience as the highly-respected radio play-by-play announcer for Lady Vol softball, was announced as the new voice of Lady Vol basketball.

Rice, a Knoxville native who became a Big Orange fan-favorite behind the microphone at softball games and served as a fill-in for Mickey Dearstone on two UT women's hoops broadcasts in 2020, will handle radio play-by-play duties and host The Kellie Harper TV Show.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.