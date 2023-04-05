The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) said in a press release it applauds the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to make the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan available without a prescription.

Tennessee has had a statewide collaborative pharmacy practice agreement in place since 2016 allowing pharmacists to dispense naloxone to customers without a conventional prescription, but this decision at the federal level will expand the availability of the life-saving medication even further.

