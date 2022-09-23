Tennova Healthcare - Newport announced it is offering another new service coming to Cocke county and surrounding communities. For patients experiencing pain or weakness in their legs, the Return to Mobility Center, specializing in peripheral vascular diagnosis and intervention could be the answer. The new service line will be highlighted by two of the area’s premier physicians, Fahd Chaudhry, M.D., specializing in interventional cardiology and J. Randolph Reisser, M.D., FACS, specializing in vascular care.

Peripheral vascular intervention are procedures used to treat peripheral artery disease or atherosclerosis. PVI can cause blocked or narrowed arteries in many parts of the body, especially the legs. This restoration can eliminate pain, numbness, improving circulation and potentially returning patients ability to walk distances and climb stairs. Since PVI procedures are catheter-based and minimally invasive, patients who receive this treatment often experience faster recovery times and fewer risks.

