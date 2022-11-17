From Nov. 7 to Nov. 11
Darl Eugene Arbogast and wife, Marilyn E. Arbogast to Any D. Roy and husband, Gary L. Cooper, 6th District, $299,900.
Sylvia I. Gray to Samantha Nicole Gray, 6th District, $63,048.
John Zablotny and wife, Carol Zablotny to Stacy A. Krauss, et al, and Dakota A. Allen, 5th District, $50,000.
Bradley C. Webb to AA Ladd LLC, 5th District, $85,000.
David Hawthorne to Adventure From Home Inc., 6th District, $123,648.
Leslie Wayne Nease to Johnathan Jones and wife, Jennifer Jones, 2nd District, $49,000.
Jackie A. Stewart to Brookie Borders, 2nd District, $325,000.
LMB Inc. to Michael Paul Kubacki and wife, Lori A. Kubacki, 3rd District, $42,100.
LMB Inc. to Goldie A. Selfe, 3rd District, $218,000.
Thomas G. Rottinghaus to Paul Vandermeyde, et al, and Brett M. Vandermeyde and Erik W. Vandermeyde, 4th District, $13,800.
April Shaver and husband, Larry Shaver Jr. to Lisa M. Ford, 6th District, $170,000.
Randel Hux to Paul Sallee and wife, Donna Sallee, 6th District, $349,000.
Larry Marlan Strickler to Wayne Stuber and wife, Elsie Stuber, 5th District, $85,000.
Danny C. Clabo, et al, and Nancy D. Clabo to Eric Bauer and wife, Sharon Restagno, 5th District, $72,000.
Robert Tucker, et al, and David Gaut to Rachel R. Shapiro, 6th District, $392,000.
Darlene Mary Shimkus to Tim Gregory and wife, Colette Gregory, 3rd District, $105,500.
Justin J. Mansfield and wife, Hannah K. Mansfield to George W. Temple, 1st District, $132,500.
Darl Eugene Arbogast and wife, Marilyn E. Arbogast to Doug Bush and wife, Kirsten Bush, 6th District, $10,000.
Gary J. Card to Thomas Stokely and wife, Barbara Stokely, 1st District, $54,000.
Jeffrey Lebeau and wife, Marcia Lebeau to Rex W. Moore and wife, Lindsay E. Moore, 6th District, $75,000.
