FUMC to hold “Holiday Hustle” event By Jake Nichols Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On November 19th, the First United Methodist Church in Newport will be reviving its annual Holiday Bazaar and 5k run and 3k walk for the 2022 holiday season.Fittingly, this year’s run and walk will be called the “Holiday Hustle.”The race, as well as the Bazaar, will be raising money for local missions. Items at the Bazaar will include handmade crafts, baked and canned goods and Christmas decor and ornaments.There will also be a BBQ dinner, which will be served under the pavilion as an “alternative Thanksgiving dinner.”The race itself will kick off at 9 a.m., and the proceeds will benefit local charities.There will be a cash prize for the top three finish times, with the amounts allocated as follows: $100, $60 and $40.There will also be a prize awarded for the first time in each of the two categories.Friendly dogs and strollers are welcomed, and anyone interested can sign up using a link on the church’s web page.Simply go to fumcnewport.org and scroll down, then click on the green “Holiday Hustle” poster with the walking gingerbread man. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bazaar Decor Economics Finance Commerce Ornament Dinner Canned Goods Bbq Race Christianity Holiday Hustle Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.