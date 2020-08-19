Hello, neighbors. I'm finally starting another few words to everyone (many, many words).
There has been one more surprise this year in more ways than one. October 1 will be one year since my ankle and knee were broken and I have exercised day after day. I can walk several steps in a row but have a long ways before I can do as I could before. Someone has to walk behind me with a wheelchair in case my legs and feet give out.
I appreciate all who have prayed for me. Kim, Hubert and Bill's church has me and Genevieve on their prayer list. I think they have some folks there that really believe in prayers. They go to Spirit and Faith House of Prayer where Rev. Carl Parton is the pastor. His wife is Dean Parton. It seems like an ole-time church with services Friday at 7:00, Sunday morning at 10:00 and Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. Everybody is welcome to come.
Well, I've got behind on this article again. We have so much sickness around here and lots of good intentions don't happen.
It's now Hall Reunion Day Sunday, August 23rd; that the fourth Sunday. I would not be able to go any way because of the Coronavirus and I know many who are not going because of the virus.
I talked to cousin Ransom Hall a few days ago and he said he is not going because he is 90 years old and fears catching that stuff. His family won't be going and mine won't be going either nor my sisters, Iva Lee and Tank, and their families. If people want to risk the virus then go ahead and have a great day. I'd love to see everybody. I haven't been able to go in four or five years but my heart is always there that day.
It was September 30 last year when my ankle and knee were broken. I'm finally seeing lots of improvement on my walking. I have walked 20 something steps with my walker for the past 18 days. I have to have someone walk behind me with a wheelchair in case I have to rest and I truly have had to do that two times and one day I walked twice in one day but that was hard to do so I have to take my time and build up to it to get stronger. What a blessing it has been to see the Lord's work at hand!
Seems like I exercise day and night. My daughter, son-in-law and grandson have been so good to help me. When I first came home from the rehab I couldn't even turn over in the bed by myself. Now I can get in and out of the bed and in and out of the wheelchair. How does that Bible verse go? “Little is much when the Lord is in it!” I heard a song years ago and all I can remember of the words...it's about a lame man and he says “I can walk! I can walk! All this Glory I give unto the Lord. I can walk. I can walk. Hallelujah. I can walk!” Now I can't walk like I used to but it's a great improvement and I'm thankful.
There has been so much sadness these past ages. That's one reason I haven't written. I'll never go to Grassy Fork without thinking of my forever friends, Edward and Diane Black. Edward was always smiling. He liked a laugh and I always tried to give him one even if I had to make up one. He would say, “Oh, you are a sight.” He liked stories the stories I told on Leroy; they were true. Diane, I know how you feel. Leroy will be gone 13 years on February 10th and I still miss him every day.
Our hearts are broken for Dwight Allen and family and Jimmy and Shirley Barnes and family in the loss of Linda Barnes Allen, who passed away in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Their girls were Linda, Donna and Marie and their son is John. They have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keep them all in your prayers.
My sister-in-law, Genevieve Barnes Burns, really needs prayers. She lives here with us and is really going down fast. She is the only surviving one of the late Zena and Raymond Barnes' children. Glenda, Gary and Buddy take care of us.
I send our love and sympathy to the families of Rodney Williams and Mandy Presnell Williams. Mandy and her sister, Crystal, are the children of my first cousin, the late Delbert Presnell and his wife, the late Vera Presnell. Our family knows how it feels to have such a tragedy in our family. I love you all and wish the best for you all.
My mom really loved Delbert and Vera and we love you all very much. Crystal, I'm many years older than you, and you may not remember me, but I remember what pretty little girls you and Mandy were. You looked a lot like your daddy looked when he was little. I know he really loved you girls. Take care of your baby, Bryson, and always remember you are both loved by many people.
I have also been thinking of my cousin Arlene Ball who went to be with the Lord and loved ones gone on. She was the daughter of my late uncle, Lester, and the late aunt Dorothy Brown Ball. Arlene was loved by all who knew her and she loved everyone.
I send a big hello to my dear cousins Maxine and Phillip Hall. Also best wishes to my “Partner in Crime,” Big R. Ellison. I think of you so often and all your family.
Pray for our nation, especially for those with Coronavirus. It's going to be a long haul to come.
