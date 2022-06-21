NEWPORT—The Cocke County Election Commission announces information for August 4, 2022 election, which features the County General Election and a State Primary, along with seven ballot pages of State Judicial Retention Questions at the end of the ballot.
“This type of ballot happens once every eight years,” says Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard. “Most voters will get a ballot that is 13 pages on the voting machine, so voting will take a little longer this election.
“We will be able to run at least eight machines at the Early Voting Site to make the Early Voting process faster. If a voter waits until Election Day to vote this time, then voters should expect some longer lines on Election Day. Election Day lines could be longest in the late afternoon when people get off work.
“The first two pages of the voting machine will be the State Primary, unless a voter chooses not to vote in a State Primary. The County General Election part will follow. Each voter will get four pages of County General Election ballot specific to their County Commissioner District. Then, there will be seven pages of Judicial Retention Questions for the state court system.”
The election commission encourages the voters to study the ballots and plan ahead. There sample ballot is online at CockeCountyElection.org, and it will be published twice in the Newport Plain Talk before Election Day.
“The sample ballot online and at our office lists every position that is up for election throughout the county and is 20 pages long, but remember, each voter only votes on the positions relevant to their county district. So, the voting machine ballot will only be 13 pages for most voters, or 11 pages if the voters chose not to vote in the State Primary.”
This election, all voters will receive the same County General Election Ballot specific to their County Commissioner District, regardless of whether a voter chooses Republican or Democratic for the State Primary. Voters may choose Republican State Primary with County General, Democratic State Primary with County General, or County General Election only with no party primary ballot.
Offices in the State Primary include Governor, US House, State Senate, State House, and the political parties’ State Executive Committeemen and Committeewomen for each State Senatorial District.
State Republican Primary: The only contested race on the State Republican Primary ballot is for Republican State Executive Committeeman, with Daryl Brady of Morristown, Josh Collins of Russellville, and Brett Purgason of Mosheim as candidates.
State Democratic Primary: The only contested race on the State Democratic Ballot is for the Democratic Governor nominee, with statewide candidates Carnita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantley Martin, and JB Smiley Jr..
The County General Election features several positions, including:
· Seven (7) uncontested 4th Judicial District positions.
· County Mayor: Rob Mathis, Republican Party Nominee; H. Clay Blazer, Independent Candidate; Casey Jones, Independent Candidate.
· All County Commissioner positions (CLB Candidates), Independent Candidates, Vote for one:
District 1 Post 1: Andy Ford; Danny Shelton.
District 1 Post 2: Bob “Robert” J. Chiaradio; William (Bill) Miller.
District 2 Post 1: Dinah “Gayla” Blazer.
District 2 Post 2: C. Dwayne Mason; Jason C. McMahan; Benjamin Nicholas Shults.
District 3 Post 1: Norman Smith.
District 3 Post 2: Terry D Dawson; Tracy Stepp.
District 4 Post 1: Jonanthon C. Templin.
District 4 Post 2: Jeff W. Eslinger; Donnie Raines.
District 5 Post 1: Dan (Pete) Bright.
District 5 Post 2: Wilma Ball.
District 6 Post 1: Forest Clevenger; Richard (Rick) Vassar.
District 6 Post 2: David Veridal.
District 7 Post 1: Tim Layman.
District 7 Post 2: Billy “Jobob” Hudson.
· County Trustee: Mitch Fine, Republican Party Nominee.
· General Sessions Judge: Mark Stange, Republican Party Nominee.
· Sheriff: C.J. Ball, Republican Party Nominee; John Carrell, Independent Candidate.
· Circuit Court Clerk: Kristy L. Nease, Republican Party Nominee.
· Sessions Court Clerk: Brenda Ramsey, Republican Party Nominee.
· County Clerk: Shalee McClure, Republican Party Nominee.
· Register of Deeds: Mark H. McGaha, Republican Party Nominee.
· County Superintendent of Roads: Dwayne “Bullet” McCallister, Republican Party Nominee.
· Road Commissioner positions, Independent Candidates:
District 1: Jerry (Spanky) Holt Jr.
District 2: Clayton Presnell; Trevor Sane.
District 3: Randy S Dyke.
District 4: Eugene Teague.
District 5: Josh Hall.
District 6: Burnett Duncan.
District 7: Mike Ellison; Jack Smith.
· School Board County positions:
District 1: Richard Coggins.
District 2: Otha Rolen.
District 4: Darla Morgan.
District 6: Terry E. Hurst.
· Constable positions, Independent Candidates:
District 1: Josh Spurgeon.
District 2: Randy Cutshaw; Otis ‘Cat’ Webster; David Winters; Dennis Worley.
District 3: Nathan White.
District 4: Carroll Crumbley.
District 5: Tony R. Hawks; John “Peanut” Shropshire.
District 6: Steven D. Cameron; Jason Oury.
District 7: Roger S Henderson.
Seven (7) pages of Judicial Retention Questions will be at the end of the ballot.
The deadline to register to vote in the State Primary and County General is Tuesday, July 5. Register in person at the Cocke County Election Commission office or online at GoVoteTN.gov.
Voter registration does not automatically transfer from county to county. If a person has not voted in many years, then the person’s voter registration could have been purged in accordance with prior state law. Call or visit the Election Commission office to make sure you are still registered.
Early Voting will be July 15–30 at the Western Plaza Shopping Center at 157 Western Plaza Dr., Newport. Early Voting will be weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. Early Voting will be open late on the last Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voting hours on Election Day (August 4) are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all precincts in Cocke County.
To request an Absentee By-Mail ballot, call the election commission office or download a request form online at CockeCountyElection.org. The last day for the election commission to receive the an absentee by-mail request is July 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.