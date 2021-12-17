KNOXVILLE—Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker were walking together following a recent practice at Haslam Field when the Tennessee coach unceremoniously asked his starting quarterback about his future with the program.
Fresh off of a stellar redshirt senior campaign where he was responsible for leading one of the SEC’s most prolific offenses, Hooker weighed the decision of forgoing an extra year of eligibility with the Vols and entering the NFL Draft or coming back to build off what he accomplished in 2021.
Heupel, the architect of Tennessee’s new and improved offensive attack that led the program to seven wins and a Music City Bowl berth, had a simple response when Hooker nonchalantly provided his answer.
“It was very casual,” Hooker said. “We were just kind of walking off the field and he was like, “So what are you going to do?’ and I said, I’m going to come back next year and he was like, ‘Oh OK, let’s go to Atlanta,’ and I said, ‘Yes sir. Let’s make it happen.”
Hooker made the decision after receiving back from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, which projected him as a mid-round pick come April.
His draft grade allowed him to look at what else he could accomplish next season and it included more than just trying to move up the draft board in 2023.
“Like I always preach on, just being consistent in my play and leadership and just trying to build up the guys around me to improve their games and work ethic,” Hooker said. “Just being a leader, I feel like that’s the biggest asset for an offense to operate smoothly and get it to the next level that we’re talking about.
“Just ready to lead. Just ready to be a good example for these young guys coming in, showing them the ropes and building a new culture here at Tennessee.”
With his coaches and teammates already aware, Hooker made his plans of returning official via Twitter on Sunday, and it likely put the Vols future opponents on notice after surprising teams in Heupel’s first season.
With Hooker taking first-team repetitions, Tennessee was among the SEC leaders in points (38.8) and yards (459) per game while he closed in on personal records with 26 touchdown passes — ninth-most in a single season in program history.
Because of the element Hooker adds to the offense both passing and running the ball (561 yards, five touchdowns), offensive coordinator Alex Golesh was thrilled when he found out that he’d have him back for another year.
“That was an awesome two-week conversation and in a lot of ways, an early Christmas present for all of us to get a veteran guy to come back,” Golesh said. “In many ways it’s gratifying that (Hooker) wants to be here. It’s gratifying that he wants to lead the offense. Man, I’m so proud of what he’s done and the next step that he can take … (his) recognition within the offense, being able to line up and see it really, really fast. Playing quarterback is all about decision making, timing, ball placement.
“He’s gotten us out of a lot of things. It makes it easier on third down when you can call a drop back pass and he’ll make you right and save your butt a couple of times. I’ve told him ‘thank you’ several times on that.”
Just like Golesh can trust Hooker to help extend drives in certain situations, Hooker can trust the coaching staff to set him up for success, which also played a factor in his decision-making process.
“I feel like that communication factor is very key,” Hooker said. “Me and coach Golesh have extensive talks before games about what I like and what I don’t, what I feel comfortable with. Really they put me in a great position no matter what they call. I always tell them, ‘I love everything I see coach,’ so we can rock and roll, we’re all good to go. The communication factor is big.”
When Hooker entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2020 season after playing four seasons at Virginia Tech, he talked with players who were currently on Tennessee’s roster at the time to get a feel for the program. That feedback went a long way in Hooker’s commitment to the Vols.
He went back to his teammates in the last few weeks for advice on whether or not to return in 2022.
“I talked to JaVonta Payton extensively,” Hooker said. “I spent a lot of time with JaVonta here, we’re doing a lot of NIL deals. Just chatting with him about what he’s doing, getting ready for the combine and his (senior) bowl games and seeing where he was going. He was asking me what am I thinking and I told him I was leaning on coming back. He said that he wished he could redshirt and come back another year.
“It’s been a great support system with my teammates and they’ve done nothing but give me confidence to follow my dreams.”
