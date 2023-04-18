Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam wears a purple glove to bring awareness in order to help find a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Beam's sister, Carlee, was diagnosed with the disease at a young age.
Native to the Volunteer State, following his fourth win of the season in a seven-inning, 10-strikeout appearance last Saturday against the Florida Gators, sophomore pitcher Drew Beam has continued to build on a dazzling freshman campaign and once again has established himself to be a key piece of the Vols' elite pitching staff.
Out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Beam's baseball career at Blackman High School was cut short due to an injury his junior year before the COVID-19 pandemic ended his senior season before it started. Thus, Beam's first season as a Volunteer in 2022 was the first time he'd competed a full season in two years – a fact that would prove to be imperceptible.
In his first year donning the Orange and White, Beam finished the season holding batters to a .184 batting average, the second-best mark in the SEC, and had the second-lowest WHIP in the country at 0.84. Boasting an 8-1 record, 62 total strikeout and a 2.72 ERA in year one at UT, the right hander earned All-America recognition and ultimately took home the title of SEC Freshman of the Year. Beam was the first pitcher (and only second player) in program history to claim the honor.
Headed into his sophomore season, Beam was named to the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, and has risen to the expectation.
In his season debut against UC San Diego at the MLB Desert Invitational, Beam tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and sitting down six Triton batters. However, in his first outing of his sophomore campaign, Beam featured a piece of equipment that seemed a bit out of place.
In the center of the diamond, Beam took the mound donning a bright purple glove, a stark color difference from the traditional Orange and White, Smokey Grey and Dark Mode uniforms worn by the team. Whatever the Vols are wearing, when Beam is on the mound, it is the glove on his left hand that stands out, just the way he wants it to.
The sophomore has used the platform provided to him through Tennessee Baseball to raise awareness for something he cares deeply about. Purple is the color associated with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) awareness. Beam's sister, Carlee, was diagnosed with the disease at a young age.
Beam knew that his unique choice in glove color would raise questions and help bring awareness to the cause. Looking at his position on the diamond to bring a heightened awareness to his sister's disability, Beam wears the purple glove to bring awareness in order to help find a cure for SMA.
Beyond considering his sister, Beam wants to bring awareness to the disease to help other families as well.
"If I get the awareness out enough, money can be raised for just awareness in general," Beam said. "These kids who are born with SMA now, they can get those drugs earlier and it actually could reverse and change their life. As much as I want it for my sister … it's also for the other families that are effected by SMA, because I know just how hard it is and how much you have to pivot and change your entire lifestyle."
When Beam is struggling on the mound, he finds the glove on his hand to remind him of all that his sister goes through.
"I can take a look at it and think about all the trials she goes through, the trouble she goes through. She still fights through every day," Beam said. "She gets through things, so I can get though things as well."
A solidified strong arm for Tennessee, it is more than strikeouts that Beam stands for when he takes the mound. For him, the glove stands for something that is bigger than baseball.
