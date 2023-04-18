Drew Beam 1

Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam wears a purple glove to bring awareness in order to help find a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Beam's sister, Carlee, was diagnosed with the disease at a young age.

 UTSports.com

Native to the Volunteer State, following his fourth win of the season in a seven-inning, 10-strikeout appearance last Saturday against the Florida Gators, sophomore pitcher Drew Beam has continued to build on a dazzling freshman campaign and once again has established himself to be a key piece of the Vols' elite pitching staff.

Out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Beam's baseball career at Blackman High School was cut short due to an injury his junior year before the COVID-19 pandemic ended his senior season before it started. Thus, Beam's first season as a Volunteer in 2022 was the first time he'd competed a full season in two years – a fact that would prove to be imperceptible.

