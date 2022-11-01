KUEMPER 1

Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper blocks a shot against Nashville Predators’ Michael McCarron (47) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Humphrey, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night.

Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games.

