NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Library & Archives will bring history alive for 8 to 12-year-olds during Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp on June 12 — 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are excited to host another year of summer camp at our beautiful Tennessee State Library & Archives building,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Our team has worked hard to put together a great week filled with activities that will appeal to any student interested in or wanting to learn more about Tennessee history and preservation.”

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.