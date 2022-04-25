COSBY—The first book signing of William Clark's fifth book, "Smoky Mountain Rising," The Day that Changed Everything, will be this Saturday, April 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tennessee Readiness in Cosby.
The Smoky Mountains and Cosby are the main settings for Clark's inspirational and action-packed novel. Newport and Gatlinburg are also featured in their own chapter. The timeline is October, 2022, through December, 2022. The novel portrays events that could unfold by the end of the year or in the new future.
The events are more realistic than those found in "1984" and "Brave New World" with a more powerful ending. It's fitting that this "prepper" novel will be premiered at Cosby's prepper store, Tennesse Readiness.
Clark is giving a discount on "Smoking Mountain Rising" during the book signing. When you get a copy of his new novel, Tennesse Readiness has a 15% discount on a handy and inexpensive prepper product for camping, hiking and survival readiness.
Clark plans to hold another book singing in Newport at the Rustic Cow in late summer. The two signings in Newport are just a few of the 25 stops Clark has planned over the coming months.
Clark resides in Jefferson City. He is a board member of the CARE Animal Shelter in Jefferson County. Clark is also a contributing writer to Chicken Soup for the Soul.
