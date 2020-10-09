Dr. Earl “Bud” Campbell, age 94, of Newport, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.
He was founder and pastor for 64 years at West End Tabernacle.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerusha Reece Campbell, parents, Hobart and Lucille Holt Campbell, sons, David J. and Jeffery Campbell, daughter, Susan Campbell, brother, Don Campbell, sisters, Hazel (Earl) Pollard, Polly Campbell (R.J.) Wheeler, Sue Campbell (Ray) Kolar, and grandchildren, Phil Shropshire and Justin Campbell.
He survived by his daughter, Yuvonda Campbell Seal, grandchildren, Jennifer Campbell, Kayla (Lil Bit) Campbell, Kris Brooks, Ben Brooks, Doug Shropshire, and Mikie Campbell, special daughters-in-law, Pamela Keller Campbell and Paula Keller Campbell, eleven great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West End Tabernacle.
Funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Preacher Steve Blanchard and Brother Phil Kolar officiating.
Burial will take place Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Clark Cemetery at Deep Gap.
Online condolences many be sent to www.brownfuneralhome.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dr. Earl Campbell.
