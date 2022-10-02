WASHINGTON – US Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) and Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced the Innovative Cognitive Care For Veterans Act to address the needs of veterans suffering from cognitive impairments through a pilot program initiative. This bill instructs the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to implement a program that partners with private organizations to provide veterans access to new and innovative care solutions.
The pilot will launch as a part of the Veterans Community Care Program with the goal of connecting veterans who have cognitive impairments with new and innovative care models. It will also allow for more veterans to age gracefully at home or other appropriate settings, with the freedom of using private partners to obtain the care they need.
"It is an honor to represent our veterans in Congress. This legislation is part of my mission to improve health care quality and accessibility for our veterans by providing access to telehealth and other innovative technologies that slow the progression of cognitive disorders," Harshbarger said. "As I tell my son and grandsons, when America mourns the lost life of a veteran, we also mourn the loss of their stories, lessons, and patriotism. We owe each hero inexpressible thanks. Given the projected increase in the number of veterans developing cognitive impairments, the VA must explore alternative care models to ensure our veterans and their caregivers have access to top-of-the-line care when and where they need it, a small symbol of gratitude for their career of service and sacrifice. This bill is a step forward."
“Creating an evolved and inclusive space for veteran cognitive care goes beyond the status quo and puts veterans at the forefront of a transition to an improved form of care. The Innovative Cognitive Care for Veterans Act has potential to be a crucial step forward and we fully support its purpose and mission, said Marlon Ferguson, CEO of National Association of Veterans' Research and Education Foundations.
According to a 2020 study by the Office of the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Policy and Planning at the VA, it is projected that the number of VA patients with Alzheimer’s dementia will increase by 28.9 percent between FY 2021 and FY 2033, amounting to an estimated 48,000 new patients with cognitive impairments.
VA expenditures for long-term care are growing fast. A GAO report from 2020 estimates that the amount the VA will spend for long-term care is projected to double to $14.3 billion by 2037.
As described in the above GAO report, the VA also faces both current and future workforce shortages, and other challenges with providing long-term care services to the more than 2.8 million estimated VA enrolled veterans living in rural areas.
Participation in the program is limited to the first 500 veterans who apply and are diagnosed with a cognitive disorder associated with aging such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or others. The duration of the program would be five years.
