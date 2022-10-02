WASHINGTON – US Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) and Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced the Innovative Cognitive Care For Veterans Act to address the needs of veterans suffering from cognitive impairments through a pilot program initiative. This bill instructs the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to implement a program that partners with private organizations to provide veterans access to new and innovative care solutions.

The pilot will launch as a part of the Veterans Community Care Program with the goal of connecting veterans who have cognitive impairments with new and innovative care models. It will also allow for more veterans to age gracefully at home or other appropriate settings, with the freedom of using private partners to obtain the care they need.

