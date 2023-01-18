NEWPORT — Greeneville's Adjatay Dabbs soared toward the rim on Monday night, flushing a two-handed slam to put an exclamation point on the Green Devils' dominance.
"I think a lot of it had to do with their defense. They were very physical, but again, I felt like we got some pretty decent looks. Brazen got to the rim, just didn't make them. Baylor got to the rim, just didn't make them. And I'm not sure we hit a three all night. Sometimes, the ball just doesn't go in, and it had to do with their defense. But we have to get better and learn to play through that."
"I told them that we probably didn't take the best shot we could have, offensively. And then that lead to a run-out, us scrambling and they hit that one extra pass, and that guy made us pay. I can't fault the guys' defensive effort."
"Probably could have rebounded the basketball a little better, especially in the first half. I felt like they had 12 of their first 20 off offensive rebounds, and we talked about that. I said you have to reward yourself with a rebound when you play that good of defense."
Major's firs game back
"It was great to have Major back. He has been with these guys and us for forever, it feels like. We definitely missed him when he was out, and he gave us a spark off the bench. I told all the guys I thought Major played his tail off. Ball didn't go in for him either, unfortunately, but that's basketball."
Easing him back into it
"I was just glad to be out there and help as much as I could. It was more mental than anything, not playing with them."
"I was definitely more nervous, with it being Greeneville. But after the first couple minutes, I was alright."
"This one stings a little bit. But we still feel like we're right at the top of this league. I told the guys I want to see Greeneville two, three more times. We definitely want to see them again. But they are behind us right now, and we have to be mature enough to handle our business at Robbinsville."
"I don't really know exactly what happened. Thompson and Kyler started shoving and jawing, and he caught Kyler. I didn't see much, so I'll have to watch it on film. I'm not exactly sure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.