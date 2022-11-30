The Cocke County Board of Sanitation has changed the venue for its December meeting. The meeting is usually held at the building at the Irish Cut Convenience Center and the county landfill, but because of the topics being addressed at this meeting, and so the public can comfortably attend, it has reserved the Chancery courtroom at the annex for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
At the Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) meeting in November, CLB commissioner David Veridal, a member of the sanitation board, explained the contract with GFL Environmental, which does the hauling and disposal of the county’s trash, is up for renewal. He said two bids were received for the job, but the cost was going to be higher than in the past.
He explained that to cut costs, the sanitation board suggested closing the Bogard convenience center. Veridal said the new contract calls for two compactors at each convenience center. He said that with the new system when one compactor gets full, GFL would be electronically notified, so they can come pick up the compactor the next day. The center will then start using the second compactor.
At the CLB meeting, he explained the Bogard center is so small, they would do well to fit one compactor in the area. He said that adding a second compactor at Wilton Springs, which is not far from the Bogard center, would help cut down on problems and by closing the Bogard center, they would cut costs to help with the added costs associated with a contract renewal.
He said that the board also recommended opening centers 30 minutes later and closing the centers 30 minutes earlier. Veridal explained with the time change those 30 minutes in the morning and evening could help with safety matters, and he said it would also help cut costs.
The CLB did not take any action on the suggestions, and to close a center or to change the operating schedules, CLB's approval is required.
Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis said at the CLB meeting contract negotiations were underway for the hauling and disposal contract renewal, and that would be discussed at a future CLB meeting.
Cocke County Board of Sanitation meetings are always open to the public.
