The Cocke County Board of Sanitation has changed the venue for its December meeting. The meeting is usually held at the building at the Irish Cut Convenience Center and the county landfill, but because of the topics being addressed at this meeting, and so the public can comfortably attend, it has reserved the Chancery courtroom at the annex for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

At the Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) meeting in November, CLB commissioner David Veridal, a member of the sanitation board, explained  the contract with GFL Environmental, which does the hauling and disposal of the county’s trash, is up for renewal. He said two bids were received for the job, but the cost was going to be higher than in the past.

