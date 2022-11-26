Walters

Walters State Community College in Morristown.

 FILE PHOTO

Walters State Community College has been named a Bellwether finalist in the category of instructional programs and services. Thirty finalists have been named in three categories. Winners of this nationally recognized award will be announced at the 29th annual Community College Futures Assembly (CCFA). The award identifies and honors outstanding and innovative community college programs in three categories.

“The significance of the Bellwether Award is that the winning programs are replicable, scalable, equity-focused, and demonstrate evidence-based success,” said Dr. Rose Martinez, director for the Bellwether College Consortium. “With the complexity of issues facing our community colleges today, these finalists are extraordinary examples of colleges providing scalable solutions to tough challenges.”

