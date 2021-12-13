Bridgeport Elementary School
Brandi Bible's Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I wish for hunting stuff. I want some fake birds to train my dogs with. I want a cross bow and some fishing stuff. Please bring my sisters some scrunchies and make-up. Bring my brother hunting knifes. And my daddy a new gun. For my mommy, I want some makeup for her.
Nolan Sane
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Dream House. I want my own kitchen set that has a stove. I would like a gymnastics mat.
Cenzlee Howington
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracie. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a unicorn like my nana bought for Kambreigh. I also want a yellow dirt bike, more fidgets, a cell phone, a huge doll house, and a Boston Terrier puppy. Don't forget to leave bubba and sissy presents too. We will leave you a big glass of milk, fresh baked cookies, and carrots for the Reindeers.
Gracie Summers
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Sammy and I have been a very good boy this year. I hope to get a bell from the polar express, trains, mario legos, and some dinosaurs for Christmas. P.S. I love your reindeers!!
Samuel Riojas
Dear Santa,
What did you do during the summer? I went to Washington, DC. I will work hard to earn my present. I want a remote control car. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Ash Thompson
Dear Santa,
I would like a bike, a phone, a big sister baby dolls, high heels, basketball player to come to my house. I'd like a race car. I want to be on a cheerleader squad. I want to go to Santa's house. A big back pack. A crystal.
Love,
Madison Tracy
Dear Santa,
I want a real kitchen. I want a Elsa bicycle. I want a baby doll to give food and a drink to. Bring Braxton a monster truck. Bring Brycen a game. Bring Kenzie new clothes.
Kinley Forrester
Dear Santa,
Hatchamals. Dress unicorn. LOL Dollhouse. Shopkins. Barbie. American girl. Wheelchair and Play Doh rise closet. Oven. Boss Baby. Paint set. Family Business. Throw, Throw Avocado. Movie.
Gracen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a LOL ball. For my baby brother who isn't born yet, please bring a walker. For my little brother, Jace, please bring a dinosaur set. Please bring Mommy a makeup set and Daddy new work gloves.
I have tried to be very good this year but it has been hard.
Love,
Ava Bailey
Dear Santa,
I would like you to bring me Paw Patrol toys.
Sehals
Dear Santa,
I have been a VERY good girl this year! I would like a Jack in the Box for Christmas please.
Kinzly Tallman
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Monster trucks and some Hot Wheels. I also want a new tablet. I will give you cookies.
Zyier Perez
Dear Santa,
I want a baby pony that's black and brown and white and a barn. Riders with open legs to ride the pony. A tack room and saddles and lead ropes. And thats all.
Pressley Heatherly
Megan Worex's Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I want a baseball bat and baseball, new blue shoes. I have been good. Please bring my brothers some presents too. Elijah wants an Alien game.
Love,
Jacob Askew
Dear Santa,
I want a play house, a stuffed dog, mini brands, a water bottle, a unicorn and handcuffs.
Emma
Dear Santa,
I want a monster truck. I want a play truck. I want a Spiderman. I want a Michael Myers costume. I want a Power Ranger and also a game Ryans World. I want the Addams Family movie. I want a Scooby Doo.
Riley Banks
Dear Santa,
I want Ryan toys. I want a Batman. I want a Nintendo Switch. I want a basketball. I want a Paw Patrol and a dinosaur. Also want a Power Ranger mask. Bugs Bunny toy and a game.
Landon Banks
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is Hot Wheels, trains, hammer, nails and a tape measure.
James Bonck
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Dream House, makeup, Barbies, a Barbie truck, new shoes, a baby stroller and a phone.
Gracie Scheffers
Dear Santa,
My name is Braxton. I want a four wheeler, a real puppy, a bicycle, a big dump truck, a new baseball bat, new shoes and clothes and bring my big brother what he wants too.
Thank you,
Braxton Ervin
Dear Santa,
I only want one thing for Christmas – a tablet.
Love,
Lillian Isley Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a piglet and a deer and some candy and a puppy and two cry babies.
Katalind
Dear Santa,
I would like model trains and a NS wooden train, and 15 tanker cars and TTX1 box car and 10 leased ring. My mommy something nice and my auntie. I have been good.
Love,
Corbin Weeks
Callie White's 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a big buket of green slime. A Nerf gun and if it will fit on your slay I would love to have a four wheeler. Please I am very good.
Elijah Askew
Dear Santa,
I would like a bucket of slime, a new Barbie doll and also a doll house and a Barbie doll.
Aureraz
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a remote control excavator, construction toys, a crane, a remote control alligator and submarine, Monster truck that changes colors, Hot wheels track. Merry Christmas.
Matthew Brooks
Dear Santa,
I want a purse pet, a silicone baby, a robot, my own cooking utensils and makeup. Thank you.
Madison
Dear Santa,
I want a real unicorn. I want a white dress and a red dress and a black dress and a blue dress. I want a new scooter. I want a toad popit and a yodel plushees and a lots of fidgets and poptubes and a real horse, huge legos, a small toy house.I will be sure to leave you milk and cookies. I want a yodd bed set. I want a lots of squish.
Azzylynn
Dear Santa,
I would like a bendy game, bendy stuffy and piggy stuffy. Also tigery stuffy and anything I might like.
Kadee
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth. From Santa I wins. Letter to Santa. Tnr Jacob Chitwood C7. I would also like some legos. I would love for my Popa not to have cancer anymore.
Thank you,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll and LOL hats. I would also like a Pokemon pillow and minecraft toys. Thank you so much. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Tetra
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a color changing hee doh, a simple dimple, a stress ball, a six S Pls pop it case, a chrome book, a pop it puzzle, a blanket, a big among us pop it, mini brands, a mini bubblegum machine, a dress 10/12, a Barbie breamhouse, size 1 heels, pop it picture frame, a big white teddy bear.
Jacelynn Dykes
Dear Santa,
I want a go-cart, monster truck, skateboard, hyper nerf gun.
Liam Fox
Dear Santa,
I want a real backball to help me practice. A skateboard. Paw Patrol toys. A hoverboard extension that turns it into a go kart. A Play Station 5. A Nintendo Switch. Legos. A new scooter because mine is too small. A bean bag chair. A new bike with a kick stand. New black Nike shoes. Remote controlled cars. Nerf guns. Transformers. Painting easel. I tried to be good this year. Oh, yeah, and can you bring my mom, dad and sisters something to?
Caden
Dear Santa,
Socer ball. Baskitball. Ball. Batman toy. A spake toy. A net for socer. A toy. New shoos. Backpack. A bellt. Dragin egg. Ten candy. Dog cher. A socer shirt. A Nerf gun. Santa toy. A mask.
Justin
Dear Santa,
I would like to get a Caterpillar 242D skid steer, Bobcat 76 and S76. I would also like a Cat 320 hydraulic excavator and a Cat 315C hydraulic excavator.
Hank Holt
Dear Santa,
Schleich, minnie cash register, LOL doll, jewelery, bluey set voin, candy, 12 doughnuts, Pat Patrols, Jumanzi the next levl, Polly Pocket.
Sierra
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a trampoline and a bicycle and a Nintendo Switch. I want new shoes for my daddy and a new purse for my mommy. Thank you Santa.
Jacob
Dear Santa,
I would want a Nintendo Switch and a phone and ten dollars.
Elinor
Dear Santa,
This year I want pop its and magnets and pop tubes.
Jasper
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaylee. I would like you to bring me a Nintendo Switch. I would also like some stuff for my life dolls. I also want some makeup.
Kaylee
Shelly Williams' 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want blue Slime, a toy horse and a toy barn and a toy reindeer. I would also like a barbie house. I also want a real horse. I want to see Santa and the reindeer.
Thank you,
Kenleigh
Dear Santa,
I want a remote controlled car. Can I have a nerf gun? A car I can drive in on my own. I want a fish. A big Monster truck toy. I want a TV and I want a tablet. A new bike. A new fish for daddy. A new four wheeler for my sister a pink one. And a white one for me.
Tyler Trivett
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good. It was not easy but I want sum harry potter Legos and a horse and new shoes. I love shoes. Also some Jimnasticks stuf. I rille like you and Baby Yoda things. Thank you Santa. Mom sas you are waching.
Kambree Black
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracie. For Christmas I would like a cross necklace. A snow globe and an atlas globe and I would like a gymnastics doll. Pleas and thank you.
Gracie
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like some Robux and the game. Animl crossing for my switch also Spirit toys.
Rennedis
Dear Santa,
I want a RC truck with big tires that goes through real mud and has parts so I can build it. I have been really good this year.
Caleb Ball
Dear Santa,
How have you been old man. I would like som sweat shirts. I would also like som nintendo switch game. That is all Santa.
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
My name is Jensen Driskill and this year I would like a bait caster fishing pole. I would also like a race car like my Dad drives. I have been a good boy this year. Please also bring my sister Kaylee something and my mom and dad. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeers.
Jensen
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am trying to be a better boy this year. I would like to get a 4 wheeler for Christmas. My little brother wants a bicycle. My little cousin would like a baby doll. My other cousin would like a pink 4 wheeler. My sisters would like baby dolls. My boy cousins want excavators. Thank you for bringing presents to boys and girls everywhere. Please be safe and be good. I love you.
Blake Ervin
Dear Santa,
Can I have a phone. Can I have a labtop. Can I have a doll. Can I have a dollhouse. Can I have a jumbo popit. Can I have 01 Phone case. Can I have a camora. Please bye.
Tessa
Dear Santa,
I want clothse size 6-7 for Christmas this year and I want toys for Christmas and new shoes size 3. Thats all I want for Christmas. Thank you Santa. What you do for other children and for me for Christmas all around the world.
Love,
EJ
Dear Santa,
I want mini brands. I also want shaokins. A life saber some baking ans and hatchimals. I also want some qul shes. Barbie dolls. I also really want a big girl bike.
Karoline S.
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year. I would like a Nerf gun, PS4 for my room and for my baby brother to have a toy motorcycle. I also would like all my friends and family to be healthy this holiday season. I will leave the milk, cookies, and reindeer food on the table.
Thank you Santa and be careful!!
Carson
Dear Santa,
My name is Isabella. This year I would like a Barbie car I can drive. I want a toy.
Isabella
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn, piggy bank, Ryan's world, Ryan's world egg, unicorn, T-shirt size 7-8 medium.
Jamison
Dear Santa,
I want a new Monster truck and a go cart and hunting clothes.
Henzley
Dear Santa,
Rova rc the best like thoelfs, flle phone, X box, monotfrone, toblet, rech, bire car.
Chris
Dear Santa,
I want a bike. I would also like to have Snowrunners game. I want a new Ipad case too. I want a bean bag and some toy cars.
Eli
Allison Frazier's 2nd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for everything. I want for Cimise a doll and a doll house with a pool with it. I want a shirt that has on an A on it and cute pjomus any makeup. Plese Santa and your the best! That would be soso kind of you. One more thing a toy elf.
Love,
Ally Riojas
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. I would like to tell you what I want for Christmas! I want a X box like my dad. I would like a new phone case that has that glittery stuff in it. I would also like to have Jingles back. Thank you so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so much! Sorry if I asked for to much!
Love,
Danika Patterson
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. My mom needs just a little money. I just want a elf on the shelf then I want a nitendoe. Oh ya I also want a gas powered foolweeler. I want a few more stuff too. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Katie Black
Dear Santa,
For Crismis I relly want a X Box. For the X Box I wont Madden NFL 2k 20. Plese and thank you.
Love,
Marshall Banks
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. Can I pleas have a toy miny brands on Chrismis and a toy bed for my doll's to sleep in and a doll hous and a camper for my bolls? Thank you so much.
Love,
Sophia Moore
Dear Santa,
I want a switch lite for Crismis. I also want 2000$. Santa, I love you so much.
Love,
Ridley Wickwire
Dear Santa,
I rellee rellee rellee want a new Barr Drem Hous for me. I rellee rellee rellee want a LOL camper and a LOL dolls. I rellee rellee want a LOL House to. Thank you Santa so much!
Love,
Maliah Gray
Dear Santa,
I want soccer close. I want a big soccer goal. I want a fake soccer trofie. I want orhge slime to. Thank you for everything. Thanks. Thanks. Thanks!
Love,
Huxley Williams
Dear Santa,
Santa, Im tratfool if you get wut ever just jif some stuf for the poor pepu. I have 13 stuf and one is a 10,000000 verbucks. Also I wunt flodfish and 2 PS5 and a YoYo and a apeipod and a fortnite poster. Thank you!
Love,
Tristian Arrwood
Dear Santa,
I want a soccer ball and a Messi shirt. I want a PS5. Messi, Naymax Bonaldo shirts and a Nintendo Swich. I want two goal nets. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Brayon Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
I would want a lego Mario and a lego Luigi to. If you don't it would be OK because some peple don't get what they want. That's fine. If I do get it I would thank you.
Love,
Brayton Kyker
Dear Santa,
Santa, I woint a Jermen Shaped but you probie can't get it. But you are the best Santa ever! Thank you.
Love,
Rylee Belcher
Dear Santa,
Ferst I want to thank you for what you do. Thank you for my presins you get. For Crismis I want a camra. I need cosie soscks. Thank you for all you do. Thank you.
Love,
Kentlee Reed
Dear Santa,
I want to thank you for all the prasints you gave me but I need some clos. My mom saas I need panse. Can I have a pare of soks? I want a magic mix and a Harry Potter clock and a elf on the shelf. I allso want an amung us sawisha and a crie baby and Chrismis pajamas. Thank you for evere thang.
Ryleigh Black
Whitney Spurgeon's 2nd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
For Chrimes I want a hover bord. A slime kit. I want some fidget toys for Chrismes. Mary Christmas.
Emma
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas I would like a laptop and a bard game called mouse trap and a samsong tablet.
Alex
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board. A dollia rein derabvne arabit. I want evesay.
I bin good and I want a mama wtetbrer.
I love Santa.
Lilly Moore
Dear Santa,
I want a rc car a P.S. 5, and legos.
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wold like a puppy and nintendo and marco legos set and a nentendo popit. I would also like games for my nintendo.
Lucas Sharp
Dear Santa,
My name is Brantley. I would like you to bring me a nintindo swich. I would also like a PS3. I would also like some pokemon cards. If it isn't to much trouble I'd also like a drone.
Brantley
Dear Santa,
I want a big doll house. I want a hover board. I want new dolls. I also want new barbie clothes.
Jordyn Hayes
Dear Santa,
AVR, PS4, a Minecraft game or PS7, job sinelator for VR, a car, a bike black and orange a boein, a feet ball, a PS for a Windows 7. For miogs, muldtor jax for Winlows7. Pleep get my the prazits.
Keaston
Dear Santa,
I want a kids sise motter sicel that takes gas! A sarvivel game on X box. Car traks. A mincraft and blanket and sum muny.
Martayiun
Dear Santa,
I want the PS5. The next thing I want a board game. Another thing I want is a iPhone 13. The next thing I want is a new shot gun. The next thing I want is a new kitchen set. These are the things I want for Christmas.
Kenzie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wood like to have an nintendo and bb gun.
Cayson
Dear Santa,
I want to have a unboxublpet for cresmes and a lied up Barbe house and I want a baby alive and a nuder one.
Charleigh
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have more records, LEGOs, adrore, a Pink popit purse, posca pins, flashing cube, 3D string art, Grace Dack magic tricks, lots and lots of fidgets.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!!
Alaina Dunn
Dear Santa,
My name is Aleeyah. What I would like of Christmas is Nintendo Switch game. They are my favorite. I also want some makeup, jewelry, and nail polish. I think a fidget and new popits would be cool too. I want some arts and craft stuff, a microphone to sing in, and a hover board pretty please. I want a LOL, for my nintendo switch I would love some games like Super Mario 3D World, Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart Ahuther Sight, and some Parkemon games.
Aleeyah
