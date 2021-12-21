NEWPORT—The gym at Cocke County High School was purple from wall to wall recently as fans came out to honor a very special young lady. The purple out game was held to recognize and support Madylyn Bible, who is currently battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Fans, coaches and members of the Lady Red basketball team donned purple as a means of showing solidarity between the community and Madylyn as she continues her fight.
A.C. Willis, Director of Athletics at CCHS, greeted the crowd midway through the Lady Red’s game against Cherokee. He reminded those in attendance that Cocke County is a community that rallies around its citizens and shows support no matter what an individual may be facing.
“Madylyn, her parents and her sister got some devastating news that no young lady or parent should ever have to deal with,” Willis said. “In early July Madylyn was going to the doctor to try and figure out what was going on and she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“Mika Wester, the basketball teams and some members of the high school wanted to get together and show support for Madylyn here at CCHS because we’re a community that takes care of each other.”
A video was shown that highlighted Madylyn’s athletic ability, especially her skills on the basketball court. The montage featured clips of game footage and practice, as well as Madylyn’s time participating in camps hosted by CCHS.
Once the video ended Willis thanked the fans for their support and asked them to give Madylyn, who was in attendance, another round of applause.
“We’re going to get through this together, and Madylyn is going to come back stronger,” Willis said. “Make sure you keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We expect to see her back on the basketball court very soon.”
John David Bible, Madylyn’s father, took to social media after the game to thank the school for its kindness and for showing support for his daughter.
“CCHS players, coaches and administration thank you for honoring Madylyn tonight,” Bible’s post read. “Thank you for your prayers most of all. I can think of about 15 CCHS players that Madylyn has played against or had as teammates. Thank you for being part of her basketball career and memories.”
The Bible family has received tremendous support from the community since Madylyn’s diagnosis. Several fundraisers have been held and many local businesses have worn blue, Madylyn’s favorite color, as a means of encouragement during this time.
Madylyn is scheduled to have 12 chemotherapy treatments, the first of which began after her initial diagnosis in early July. According to her father’s posts, she just recently underwent treatment number 11 earlier this month.
Early on in the treatment process Bible created a prayer list for social media users that allows them to post the names of individuals that are battling cancer. The post has grown over the weeks and months to feature nearly 100 names. The prayers from members of the community continue to increase with each name that is added to the list.
While Madylyn might not be able to play basketball at this time, she can still be seen at all of her team’s games showing support for the Lady Rockets of Bridgeport. If you would like to send prayers or see updates on Madylyn’s treatment, search #madylynstrong on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.