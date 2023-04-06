Bucs 1

Despite a strong offensive showing on Thursday, the ETSU baseball team came up short against Wofford. 

 ETSUBucs.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 6, 2023) – The hits came early and often for both teams on Thursday evening at Thomas Stadium, but ETSU came up on the wrong end of an 11-6 loss to open a three-game series against the Wofford Terriers.

The two teams combined for 37 hits — 21 for Wofford and 16 for ETSU. On that same note, both teams left 12 runners on base as both pitching staffs worked their way out of some tight jams throughout the contest. There were no home runs for either team, but eight multi-base hits.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.