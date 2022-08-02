Felony traffic stop: Patrolman Paul Weber writes in his report that he observed Charlotte Ann Leibrock, 42, driving recklessly in a black GMC Yukon, spinning its tires and fishtailing out of control around Cody and North Streets. Weber told NPD to be on the lookout for her vehicle. A short time later, she came back to the same location and did it again. "The actions were so shocking that while on my traffic stop, Jamie East audibly gasped and visually jumped from being started." Captain Matthew Elliott caught up to the vehicle what had parked at 530 Red Oak Avenue. Elliott, with his blue lights on, saw Leibrock exit the driver seat and walk into the house. The report states that Leibrock refused to talk to him and fled into the home with her dogs as Elliott ran toward her. As a tow truck appeared on the scene, and began hauling away the Yukon, Leibrock remained locked inside the home for 25 minutes. She came out and said "no" when Weber told her she was under arrest. She then pulled away and tried to run back inside. She was taken into custody and transferred to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: Officer Lindsay Laughter was dispatched to Quality Inn regarding a fight between a guest and employee. Upon arrival, Laughter spoke with complainant Kevin Kirkpatrick, 36, in the parking lot. Kirkpatrick said earlier in the evening, he and his friend, Jennifer Crews, got into an argument in the back lot of the hotel. Kirkpatrick said that one of the front desk clerks, Richard Sharpe, assaulted him by grabbing his neck and shoving him against the wall, before throwing him out of the door. Laughter writes in her report that his shirt was torn. She then met Sharpe in the lobby. Sharpe told her that he had already asked Kirkpatrick twice to leave that day. The third time he asked was after Kirkpatrick had been arguing with Crews. Sharpe told Laughter that Kirkpatrick tried to grab him from over the counter so he physically removed Kirkpatrick from the hotel. The couple was evicted from the room and trespassed from the property. A staff member told police that Crews had been letting her 7-year-old child run around unsupervised and the adults had been smoking marijuana in the room with the child present. The police report states that they made a DCS referral.
Multiple charges: Paul Weber writes that he conducted a 2:43 a.m. patrol in the rear parking lot of Relax Inn on July 30, where he saw a male in the driver seat of a vehicle climbing through the vehicle and exiting on the passenger side. Weber identified him as Brandon Holt, 31. Weber writes that Holt dropped a bottle cap containing a filter used for narcotics, and that he was covered in sweat, hyperactive, with dilated pupils. Holt told him he was arguing with his sister, although Weber observed that Holt was alone at the time. While asking dispatch to check Holt for warrants, the man pushed Weber away and tried to run off. Weber shot him in the back with a taser, and Holt fell down. He pulled the prongs out of his body and then got up and tried to hit Weber. Weber states in the report that he slapped and punched Holt, who continued resisting arrest. Weber writes that because Holt was sweating, he slipped away and continued to flee. Weber shot him in the back again with a taser, and again Holt fell down, before getting back up and running off into the woods. Weber then searched the vehicle to find two used syringes, a Suboxone wrapper and filters. Holt returned to the inn around 5 a.m. and was placed in custody. Holt had multiple warrants out of Hamblen County. In addition to a long list of charges, Newport Police Department is billing Holt $80 for the taser cartridges used in his arrest.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
