Felony traffic stop: Patrolman Paul Weber writes in his report that he observed Charlotte Ann Leibrock, 42, driving recklessly in a black GMC Yukon, spinning its tires and fishtailing out of control around Cody and North Streets. Weber told NPD to be on the lookout for her vehicle. A short time later, she came back to the same location and did it again. "The actions were so shocking that while on my traffic stop, Jamie East audibly gasped and visually jumped from being started." Captain Matthew Elliott caught up to the vehicle what had parked at 530 Red Oak Avenue. Elliott, with his blue lights on, saw Leibrock exit the driver seat and walk into the house. The report states that Leibrock refused to talk to him and fled into the home with her dogs as Elliott ran toward her. As a tow truck appeared on the scene, and began hauling away the Yukon, Leibrock remained locked inside the home for 25 minutes. She came out and said "no" when Weber told her she was under arrest. She then pulled away and tried to run back inside. She was taken into custody and transferred to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Assault: Officer Lindsay Laughter was dispatched to Quality Inn regarding a fight between a guest and employee. Upon arrival, Laughter spoke with complainant Kevin Kirkpatrick, 36, in the parking lot. Kirkpatrick said earlier in the evening, he and his friend, Jennifer Crews, got into an argument in the back lot of the hotel. Kirkpatrick said that one of the front desk clerks, Richard Sharpe, assaulted him by grabbing his neck and shoving him against the wall, before throwing him out of the door. Laughter writes in her report that his shirt was torn. She then met Sharpe in the lobby. Sharpe told her that he had already asked Kirkpatrick twice to leave that day. The third time he asked was after Kirkpatrick had been arguing with Crews. Sharpe told Laughter that Kirkpatrick tried to grab him from over the counter so he physically removed Kirkpatrick from the hotel. The couple was evicted from the room and trespassed from the property. A staff member told police that Crews had been letting her 7-year-old child run around unsupervised and the adults had been smoking marijuana in the room with the child present. The police report states that they made a DCS referral.

