Violation of Order of Protection: On July 11, officers were called to a Evans Valley Road residence in reference to an order of protection that had been violated. Lance and Theresa Lepper stated they had an order of protection against their neighbor, Paulette Jacobson, 79, and that she had come on to their property and done damage to one of their vehicles in violation of the order. Officers were able to confirm this with video from a security camera. Jacobson was taken into custody and charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/Possession of Handgun while Under the Influence: On July 13, officers were patrolling the Foothills Parkway when they observed a stationary vehicle parked on the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle seemed at first unoccupied but a male was discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat with his eyes closed. After several attempts to awaken the driver, identified as James Riddle, 68 began to step out of the vehicle but was ordered by officers to stay in the vehicle. Riddle was observed to be dazed and confused and slurring his words. A partially consumed bottle of vodka could be seen in the vehicle and Riddle stated there was a loaded firearm in the front floorboard of the car. Riddle was then ordered out of the car so a search of the car for weapons could be completed. Riddle consented to field sobriety tests but he performed poorly on all tasks given. Riddle was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while under the influence. He was transported to the jail annex without incident.
