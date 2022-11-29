Parrottsville Elementary 1st Grade
Teacher: K. Valentine
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL dolls. My dad would like an elf and a good t-shirt.
Thank you. I love you, Santa.
Alison Smith
Dear Santa,
Barbie Dream House, a watch for Dad, baby dolls, phone for sister, stuff for Mom. I want more paper and pens. More clothes for my baby brother.
Kyla Varner
Dear Santa,
I like you. My dad wants a side by side. My sisider Bristol wants a babay pup. My mom wants a now fone and I want a ps five sonic mod speed bump.
Mason Wilson
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. How are you doing. My mommy and daddy want a snaping trdi. Mrs. Valentine wants a baby. I want a baby sisy. I olsoe want a cheeda Squshmelo. And one more thange a snake. I love you Santa.
Lillian Jordan
Dear Santa,
I love you. Mom needs some paper. I u repeat bird, bunk beds because my sister kicks me off the bed. My mom wants an elf in her house.
Laney Snoddy
Dear Santa,
I luv yoor randeerse. I want markers. I want more papr.
Thank you Santa.
Ocean Cuddeback
Dear Santa,
I want a Army bear. My sis wants a bike. I wot a doll, a LOL doll.
Ahlayna Fox
Dear Santa,
Is your randirs ben good Santa Claus. I want a rainbear. I wont a canvas. I wont mor shlikes. I wont a vase foor mi sis valintins.
I wont a bol foor my baby bruthr Narnd Miy is.
Thak u oy Santa Claus.
Kenzie Fine
Dear Santa,
Hi ye Santa. Have you doowheeng. Has it bin good few days. Hey Santa will you git me a tedee bear and a table. My bruther Jude wood like a rhino and fore Dillin. He wood like a basckitball. Thank you.
Kay Ramsey
Dear Santa,
I luv yw Snta. I wot LOL giant prize and I wot a Hey Gabby House. I wot American Girl stuff. And I wot foow mi bruthr a pandee. I wot a LOL camper and I wot a Barbie camper. Mi Mommy wots a noo camper and mi Mommy wots food for her cats. I oso wot sum noo bath toys. Jerry wots new tools. Doopi wots a hootstis. I wot a toy cat. I wot a toy dog. Mi Mamaw wots noo slippers.
Elsa Gregg
Dear Santa,
I luve you. I will leave you cookies. I wlt a crukee dol. Mi Mom likt se elf. Can you leev me a good bike. I wish you a hagee dae.
I wish for a snake.
Connor Gorrell
Dear Santa,
I love you. I wunt a Barbie camper and I wunt a cat and a dog. Plees. Love yu Stantu and a phone.
Mi Mamaw wats a elf. I dot no if mi Mamaw wats a elf, plees breeng a elf to mi Mama. Plees Stant. Love you. And I wats a Squish.
Vivian Caldwell
Dear Santa,
I love you so much. I want a flashlite. My sister wants a scwish mallow. I want a igana. I want a rope. I want a grabbe to pick up the iguana. I want a pet snake.
Kash Fifer
Dear Santa,
Can you get my mom a dres. She wood like it. Get Mrs. Valentine a cote for Tobe and her. I wont to get a football for Crismis. Thaer you.
Janelle Sparks
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer doowing. I cant wate for you to come this Cristmus. I hope you have fun this Cristmus. O and one mor thing. I want a lego empolo satern five and a big lego titanic. Mrs. Valentine wants a tertel and my Mom and Dad want a grate Cristmus.
Ryan Turner
Dear Santa,
I like your suit. Can I get a dirtbike and a four wheeler. Thank you.
Liam Kolnicki
Dear Santa,
I when a drt bike and a havr brd. Can you giv me cool toys. Can you giv mess Valennne a gift and to plees and tobee a gift. Can I git a four wheeler. We all love Santa. Eevin me. Thank you.
Joseph Hudson
Dear Santa,
Hawe you booeen. I wonte Nerf gun. Mi Dad wonec a phone. I wonent a fone. I also mie frind wone ol r fon osne!
Austin Dalton
Dear Santa,
I hope thanges are goleg gud at the North Pole. Santa brange my baby some music toys. My uthr bruthr wants pokeemon cards. And me a baby doll. Thank you.
Bailey Kapileo
