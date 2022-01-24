Newport Police Officers responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Police spoke to loss prevention, who stated that a woman had entered the store, taken an Instant Pot pressure cooker off the shelf and tried to return it.
The woman, who was identified as Amy Ramsey, age 52, took the money she received from the fraudulent return, purchased various other items valued at $97.68, and left the store. Police made contact with Ramsey, who admitted to the act and was taken into custody.
