NEWPORT—Counseling for Medicare Beneficiaries by certified Medicare representatives is now available in Newport.
Representatives can help new beneficiaries to Medicare with choosing a plan that meets their needs. They can provide information on plan changes that may be necessary to cover any health changes that have occurred.
Representatives can also look to see if all your prescription drugs are covered by your plan or if you need to change to a new plan.
This free service is being offered by the Cocke County Senior Activity Center located inside the Tanner Building.
Representatives will be available Monday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, October 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Call the Office on Aging at (423) 623-7296 ext.4. Please leave your name and number and someone will return your call. Space is limited so call today.
The Tanner Building is located at 115 Mulberry Street in Newport.
