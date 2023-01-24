Bucs 1

On Monday, the ETSU football program announced its schedule for the upcoming season, which will be the second one under former Maryville High School and Furman Paladins coach George Quarles. 

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – East Tennessee State University football head coach George Quarles and the Buccaneers announced the 2023 schedule on Monday.

“We are excited to announce our 2023 schedule,” said Quarles. “This is a challenging slate of games as we play at Jacksonville State and Austin Peay early in non-conference play. Those games will help prepare us for another demanding Southern Conference schedule. Each week will be a difficult test and we need to come ready to play.”

