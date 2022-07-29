NEWPORT—On Wednesday and Thursday night of this week, there was a familiar sight at Coach Mike Proffitt Practice Field.
Players ran through drills, stopped for water breaks and then ran again, all while being coached and encouraged by Cocke County head coach Scotty Dykes and his staff.
Except on this night, the players in question weren’t the ones listed on Dykes’ varsity roster.
They were younger, elementary-aged kids, as Cocke County hosted its summer youth football camp.
This year, Dykes noted that the opportunity did not result in T-shirts for the kids, as the coaches sought to keep costs at a minimum.
The camp did, however, offer Dykes a chance to see the talent within yet another generation of Fighting Cocks — while giving the kids a taste of the fun they would experience through the sport of football.
“It’s been great,” Dykes said. “To see so many of them — and we had the super young ones out here (Wednesday), too — to see them throw the ball and make athletic plays, it gives you an optimistic hope that the future’s bright at Cocke County.”
Dykes noted that his greatest points of emphasis in the camp are fundamentals and fun.
“This camp’s meant to be fun for the kids,” he said. “Maybe they’ll enjoy it, go tell a friend, maybe they’ll play with us.”
Current Cocke County varsity players helped on Wednesday, while a few found their way over to the practice field on Thursday night as well.
“To see our young men on the varsity come out and help, that’s the kind of thing we want (kids) to understand,” Dykes said. “That this is a family deal.”
The camp offered more than camaraderie, too, as middle school coaches observed drills that they could take back to their own teams.
“It’s good watching them work with the kids,” said assistant middle school coach Tim Cody. “I’m learning myself, actually.”
What have Cody and other coaches learned?
“Just routines,” he said. “How to keep your body low, basic techniques. Stuff I didn’t know that coaches are teaching them.”
He added, though, that the knowledge has gone beyond fundamentals.
“Teamwork,” said Cody when asked of other aspects displayed. “Being with your teammates, not arguing with each other, that you’re all on the same page.”
And, by the end of Thursday night, Dykes could see notable improvement out of the next generation of Fighting Cocks.
“I think the kids have really enjoyed it,” he said. “They’ve learned some stuff, and you’ve seen them implement some of the things we talked about.”
