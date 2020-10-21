Rebecca Fisher, Director of School Nutrition for the 10 Cocke County Schools, had nothing but praise for her team and their efforts to step up and feed the children of Cocke County during the pandemic. In fact, their efforts were almost herculean with the huge task before them.
On the Sunday it was decided that schools would be closed, Fisher knew she had a big job before her. She needed to find a way to provide good nutritional meals for the youth ages 18 and under so Fisher and her staff hit the ground running. On Sunday, March 15, 2020 the schools closed, and by Wednesday, March 18 the school nutrition team was providing hot meals for our young people.
During the planning phase April Barger and Rhonda James, Field Managers for School Nutrition, went above and beyond the call. They worked from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. making sure that menus were planned and food was ordered. They completed numerous other tasks, as well, to insure as smooth a roll out as possible for the new program. They still had to meet nutritional guidelines, and many spur of the moment meetings were held especially in the early days of COVID-19.
From March 18 through May the county schools provided hot food. When they started people could come to the schools on Monday and pick up two meals. Then on Wednesday they could pick up three more. Later on, when the state suggested as little contact as possible among community members the pickups went to one day a week. The eligible community members were given breakfast and lunch food for seven days at once. Families in need from other counties also came out for food, and as long as the food lasted no one was turned away. Usually, if one school ran out it was available somewhere else.
In June seven schools were providing food, and in July three schools continued with the program. Many of Fisher’s staff are in the at risk age category, but that didn’t seem to faze them. The cafeteria workers cooked while a huge team from custodians and bus drivers, to principals, teachers, and school resource officers stood firm in the fight against pandemic driven hunger and fear.
Fisher said, “Every department… you name it… they showed up to work. Nurses took temperatures, and safety guidelines were followed. Newport Grammar did five days of hot meals from March through May. At the end of this time they maxed out at 500 meals a day. They served close to 50,000 meals during this time.
“One day a lady pulled up and said, ‘I’m embarrassed to come for food, but I heard that it helps the school if more people show up.’ I told her that we weren’t reimbursed from the state unless a child received the meal. About 15 minutes later she had rallied others to come and pick up for their children. If we ran out of food at one school, community members that had the ability would drive to another school to help make sure that we were able to have state funding to feed those in need. There were some counties where things didn’t go so well, but our community really came out to support the children.
“I was amazed at how many times my directors asked how any changes would effect me and my staff. Manny Moore, Director of Schools, and Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, could not have been more supportive.
“My staff didn’t have to work during the summer months; this was their normal vacation time. I always asked them if they felt uncomfortable to let me know, but they really stepped up. Pandemic or no pandemic, my staff is driven to provide meals with love. They aim for perfection all the time. When they fall short of that goal they have still done a great job. They have a physically demanding job with not much pay and are obviously in it for the right reason, and when this pandemic is a thing of the past they will still be feeding our children with love.”
It is estimated that this entity provided close to 500,000 meals during the months that school was closed for COVID-19. Fisher was quick to give all the credit to her staff and supervisors, but it is totally evident that the nutritional needs of Cocke County School children are in most capable hands with Fisher at the helm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.