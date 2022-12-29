Bucs 1
BOSTON, Mass. (Dec. 27, 2022) – For the first time since 2010, ETSU women’s basketball is ranked in the CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top-25 Poll. The Bucs are ranked No. 22 in this week’s poll, released Tuesday evening.

The poll, which is in its 13th season, is voted on by a collection of 31 mid-major head coaches. After receiving three votes last week, ETSU launched into the rankings with 83 points. The Bucs are the only Southern Conference team ranked in the poll, though Wofford is receiving votes.

