COCKE COUNTY—Sanitation Board members gathered Thursday evening to discuss the expansion of the county’s landfill.
County Legislative Body members approved the construction contract for the expansion on Monday.
Blalock Construction was awarded the contract for the work, which they hope to begin in the near future. Tony Heavner, Sanitation Board chairman, said pre-construction meetings will occur in the coming weeks, but Blalock could not guarantee ground will be broken by September.
The process was delayed by a month as CLB members were hesitant to sign the contract due to the lack of a finish date for construction. That issue was rectified in the contract that was approved Monday.
Chandler Hembree, Landfill Director, told the board that TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) wants work to begin sooner than later. “TDEC came to inspect things and they would like ground to be broken before the first frost hits the clay,” Hembree said.
The new building at the landfill is all but finished, according to Hembree. All paperwork has officially been transferred out of the County Mayor’s Office over to the landfill. A secretary has also been hired to help Hembree manage the day-to-day operations.
Hembree told the board that he fears COVID my become a major issue for the landfill and convenience centers as cases across the county have spiked.
“One employee had to quarantine because their family member contracted COVID,” Hembree said. “This will hurt at the centers due to the employees being part-time. I can move people from center to center, but can’t exceed their hours. One person sick could infect hundreds of others during the day at any given center.”
Hembree has told employees to report any symptoms they may have and stay home if they feel they have been exposed.
Board members briefly discussed the possibility of imposing a fine for individuals that are caught illegally dumping trash. David Veridal, Sanitation Board and CLB member, suggested a $50 fine for a first offense and a subsequent $100 fine for every following infringement.
Veridal said he would take his proposal to the full CLB for consideration.
The board is also considering fines for those who use convenience centers that are not county residents. Further discussions will be had on the amount of the fine.
