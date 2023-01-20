Bucs 1

ETSU’s women’s basketball team picked up its first conference win of the season against Furman on Thursday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Three was the magic number for ETSU women’s basketball on Thursday, as the Bucs used a scorching hot run in the third quarter with five made threes to snap a three-game skid and defeat Furman 64-56 on the road in Greenville, S.C.

Trailing 40-30 early in the third quarter, ETSU went on an astronomical 23-5 run to end the third quarter that started with 16 unanswered points. From there, ETSU’s trademark defense held off the Paladins the rest of the way en route to the Bucs’ first Southern Conference win of the season.

