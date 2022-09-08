Wake Forest has QB Sam Hartman back from an injury that put his availability this season in question and puts the Demon Deacons back on track toward repeating their success of 2021.
Vanderbilt already has matched the number of wins in all of coach Clark Lea's first season.
The Commodores can top that with a victory for their first 3-0 start since 2017. This Southeastern Conference program has started 2-0 only five times since 2000. Three of those seasons ended in bowl games. Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright leads the SEC with 247 yards rushing and ranks second with 391 yards passing.
No. 23 Wake Forest (1-0) at Vanderbilt (2-0), Saturday, noon ET (SEC Network)
Line: Wake Forest by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Vanderbilt 10-6.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Wake Forest has QB Sam Hartman back from an injury that put his availability this season in question and puts the Demon Deacons back on track toward repeating their success of 2021. Vanderbilt already has matched the number of wins in all of coach Clark Lea's first season, so the Commodores can top that with a victory that would be their first 3-0 start since 2017.
KEY MATCHUP
Wake Forest's running backs against Vanderbilt's run defense. Christian Turner had 100 yards rushing with two scores against VMI, while Justice Ellison had 80 yards in a strong tandem effort.
There's also the challenge for defenses of handling the Demon Deacons' tricky "slow mesh" between the quarterback and the running back, with the QB holding the ball as long as possible to disguise whether it is a run or play-action pass.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Wake Forest: Hartman. The school announced Tuesday that the fifth-year quarterback was medically cleared to return after receiving treatment for a blood clot.
Hartman missed the opener against VMI but guided Wake Forest to 11 wins and the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last year at the helm of one of the nation's top offenses.
Vanderbilt: QB Mike Wright. The third-year player has helped the Commodores total 105 points to start this season for an average of 52.5 points a game. Wright has totaled 10 touchdowns this season, topping the nine he combined for all of 2021.
