Four Vols 1

Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns is one of four Vols selected to the Perfect Game Preseason All-America team. 

 Jake Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee was well-represented on Perfect Game's 2023 Preseason All-America teams, which were announced by the organization on Thursday morning.

The Volunteers had four players selected with starting pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns earning first-team recognition, fellow starting pitcher Drew Beam garnering second-team honors and transfer infielder Maui Ahuna snagging a spot on the third team.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.