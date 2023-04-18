JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The pieces for Brooks Savage’s men’s basketball staff keep falling into place.
On Tuesday, Savage named Rob Peterson as ETSU’s Director of Basketball Operations.
“We are excited to welcome Rob and his family to ETSU,” said Savage. “Rob is a talented young coach who will be a major contributor to helping us build a championship program. He has been around the game his whole life and understands what it takes to win at a high level. He has always displayed a strong work ethic, high basketball IQ and a great enthusiasm for game. He is a genuine relationship builder and will be someone who our players, staff and administration enjoy working with. Rob is a high character person who will work tirelessly to help ETSU be successful on and off the floor.”
Peterson, who played collegiately under Tubby Smith at High Point, spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach at Coker University in South Carolina. In his one season at Coker, Peterson helped Jordan Jones and Mo Bangura to conference accolades. Jones – who earned all-conference honors – averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Bangura – who Peterson helped recruit and develop – landed a spot on the all-freshman team as he posted 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds, while shooting over 65 percent from the field in his rookie season. The Cobras made the South Atlantic Conference tournament for the first time in five years as Coker increased its win total from five to 12 in Peterson’s one season on the bench.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join the ETSU family,” said Peterson. “My family and I are extremely fortunate to be able to be a part of this program and the community of Johnson City. Coach Savage knows what it takes to win here, which makes joining his staff such a dynamic opportunity. It’s something we’ve talked about for a while now, and I’m overjoyed to help this program get back on top.”
At High Point, Peterson was a four-year player for the Panthers where he totaled 267 points, 158 rebounds, 90 assists and 33 steals in 95 career games (25 starts). Peterson averaged 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, playing in 31 of the 32 games in 2019-20.
Peterson served as a team captain at High Point and was a member of the High Point Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). The Charlotte native was also named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, a three-time Big South Conference Honor Roll selection and a four-time High Point University Millis Scholar.
Peterson graduated from High Point with a Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management. He is married to Mallory Jenkins and the couple have a two-year-old daughter named Stella. Peterson is the son of Buzz Peterson, who coached at ETSU in 1989-90, and is currently the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations & Assistant General Manager of the Charlotte Hornets.
