FILE - Driver David Gilliland, right, talks to a crew member in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fla. David Gilliland will move his racing organization from Ford to Toyota next season and rebrand it as TRICON Garage, which will field entries in both the Truck Series and ARCA Series. 

 Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Photo

David Gilliland will move his racing organization from Ford to Toyota next season and rebrand it as TRICON Garage, which will field entries in both the Truck Series and ARCA Series.

TRICON, formerly known as David Gilliland Racing, will run three full-time Toyota Tundras and one part-time entry beginning with next season's opener at Daytona International Speedway.

