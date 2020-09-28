Diane Perry, age 66, of the Point Pleasant Community of Cocke County and formerly of Bulls Gap, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years Curtis Lamar Perry; her parents Jessie and Mary Jones Bullington of Bulls Gap; grandparents Robert and Lucy Cupp Jones of Mohawk and Frank and Ginny Bryant Bullington of Mohawk; many beloved aunts and uncles; and second mom and aunt Marie Ailshie.
She had a special bond with her first cousins many of whom have preceded her in death.
Her surviving cousins are Charlotte Bice, Betty Strange, Junior Marshall, Scottie Jones, Roger Jones, Vernon Jones, Vickie Drinnon, Bill Turner, Susie Chappell, Keith Jones, David Jones and sisters Patricia, Darrell Ailshie and Angie Black. Special heartfelt appreciation goes to Diane’s many cherished friends including Harleigh Neff, Betsy Daniels, and Tina Hurley.
Great appreciation is expressed to Michael Igbokwe and the providers of Primary Care and Geriatric in Morristown, UT Home Health, Interim Home Health, the Heritage Center, and Morristown-Hamblen Hospital.
Graveside Service will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Philippi Cemetery, Bulls Gap.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.