Kenneth George, Jr. is shown participating in Pro Day at the University of Tennessee. George, Jr. attended Titan's rookie camp over the weekend and impressed the organization. He signed a deal with the Titans and will join teammate Theo Jackson on the Titan's squad.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—VFL defensive back Kenneth George Jr. became the seventh member of the 2021 Tennessee Volunteers to join an NFL club as he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans.
George Jr. attended the Titans' rookie minicamp over the weekend and impressed the organization. He reunites with secondary teammate Theo Jackson, who was selected in the sixth round by his hometown team.
Four members of the 2021 Tennessee defense have embarked on NFL careers, including second-round pick Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints) and fifth-round choice Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders). All four participated in NFL rookie minicamps.
George Jr. played in eight games last fall, logging five tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery. His fumble recovery stalled a drive at then-No. 4 Alabama. The Lafayette, Louisiana, native played in 33 career games during his four-year career, while tallying 52 tackles, one interception and 10 pass breakups.
He earned his degree from Tennessee in November 2020.
