Vols 1

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The eighth-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team increased its winning streak to seven matches Thursday, defeating Ole Miss, 6-1, at Barksdale Stadium.

For the third time in four matches, Tennessee's 27th-ranked Emile Hudd clinched the match, with his 6-3, 6-2, triumph over John Hallquist Lithen atop the singles lineup. For Hudd, the win improved his career record at the No. 1 singles position to 2-0.

