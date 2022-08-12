The Cocke County Board of Education met in regular session Thursday evening. Before the regular meeting, the parent of an Edgemont Elementary School student addressed the board.
Greg Sakata, whose daughter, Cassie, is an eighth grader at Edgemont, told the board that his daughter had been confronted by a teacher about her nose piercing. He said that the elementary school dress code prohibits nose rings and refers to them as “distracting,” but he disagrees.
He said he has been told that there are teachers in the school system who wear their nose rings to work, and he said he found nowhere in the high school dress code that body piercings were prohibited. He described is daughter’s piercing as “small and dainty,” which is mostly hidden by her glasses.
Sakata said when his daughter wore an adhesive bandage over her nose piercing, she was told that did not work and she had to remove it. He said he would like for the board to reconsider Line 14 of the elementary dress code, which refers to piercings. He noted ear piercings are allowed, and he believes nose piercings are no more distracting than ear piercings.
“I would like for Line 14 to either be stricken from the dress code, or for it to be revised to allow piercings of both the ear and nostril,” he said. He provided each board member with an envelope with his detailed written request and a bag containing a small nose ring for review and consideration.
In other business during the regular meeting, the board approved the consent agenda, which included approving student transfers, field trips for different schools and organizations, a collaboration agreement with Douglas-Cherokee Head Start, facility usage for activities and events, and a local government hardware maintenance agreement for food service.
The consent agenda also approved a request for a homeschool student to participate in the Cocke County High School (CCHS) NJROTC program just so long as an application-contract prepared by CCHS Principal A.C. Willis is signed. The contract is for safety, behavioral, and attendance concerns, Willis reported.
Other actions included:
• Approved the lowest bid on copy paper in stock, in quantities needed, from American Paper and Twine at $39.50 per case
• Approved the sole bidder, Holston Gas, for propane at $2.05 per gallon
• Approved the adoption of TSBA Policy 6.4052 Opioid Antagonist, which allows Narcan for emergency use in the Cocke County School System at no cost to the system
• Approved a request from the CTE director to purchase a powder coating booth for $6,734.84 from Eastwood Company to be used in the collision repair program
• Approve a request to purchase furniture for Parrottsville, Edgemont, Cosby High, and Del Rio schools at a total cost of $8,168.01 with proceeds coming from furniture funds.
• Approve the sole bidder for the Edgemont Elementary School electronic sign project, Stewart Signs at $20,000
• Approve a request to purchase the Aimsweb program for $6,750 from Title V funds to use in all schools
• Approve a request to purchase Frontline (formerly Tipsweb) inventory tracking system for $6,175 from the general fund to track Title I, Title IV, and Title V equipment and supply purchases
• Approve a request to purchase a Frontline inventory tracking system at $6,092.63 from the general fund to track textbooks within the school district
• Approve request to purchase student and teacher licenses from CEV Multimedia for $7,550 from Title IV funding for CTE classes for health science and public safety
• Approve the purchase of equipment and the initialization of Northwest Elementary School playground equipment from ESSER 2.0 funds in the amount of $161, 672.28
• Approve the request of special education to work with the transportation department to seek bids for a van to transport students to work-based learning with funds coming from the ARP IDEA grant
• Approve a service provider agreement with ProPio to provide translation services
• Approve the purchase of an Edmentum suite of software for tutoring and intervention at a cost of $100,000
• Approve a contract with VocoVision to provide teletherapy speech services at Centerview and Parrottsville schools
• Issue a resolution showing support for a full-service Community Schools Grant
Board member Dr. Ken Johnson addressed the board prior to adjournment. He said it had been an “honor and a privilege to serve on the board the last 20 years.”
Johnson, who is retiring, said he was proud of the school system for putting children first. “When I first came on the board, I wanted every student in our school system to be what they wanted. I now believe our school system makes that possible if they utilize the resources made available to them,” he said.
He said he believes the system spends money judiciously, and although it is a poor county, the students get a cost-effective education with the board and administrators working to get “the most bang for the buck.”
Dr. Johnson said he appreciated all the teachers and staff members as well as board members. He said he would like to give special recognition to Melanie Eslinger, who helped keep things running smoothly.
Director of Schools Dr. Manney Moore presented Dr. Johnson with a plaque recognizing his two decades of service on the school board. Terry Hurst will be filling Johnson’s seat on the school board starting in September. The next board meeting is set for Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Professional Development Center.
